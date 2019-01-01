Silk Road Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR, which it seeks to establish as the standard of care. TCAR relies on two novel concepts - minimally-invasive direct carotid access in the neck and high-rate blood flow reversal during the procedure to protect the brain - and combines the benefits of innovative endovascular techniques with fundamental surgical principles. TCAR using its portfolio of products has been clinically demonstrated to reduce the upfront morbidity and mortality risks commonly associated with carotid endarterectomy while maintaining a reduction in long-term stroke risk.