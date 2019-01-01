|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.360
|-0.420
|-0.0600
|REV
|25.900M
|28.265M
|2.365M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Silk Road Medical’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting SILK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) is $31.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Silk Road Medical.
Silk Road Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Silk Road Medical.
Silk Road Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.