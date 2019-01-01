QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.21 - 31.79
Vol / Avg.
354.2K/332.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.21 - 67.49
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
34.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 4:07PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Silk Road Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR, which it seeks to establish as the standard of care. TCAR relies on two novel concepts - minimally-invasive direct carotid access in the neck and high-rate blood flow reversal during the procedure to protect the brain - and combines the benefits of innovative endovascular techniques with fundamental surgical principles. TCAR using its portfolio of products has been clinically demonstrated to reduce the upfront morbidity and mortality risks commonly associated with carotid endarterectomy while maintaining a reduction in long-term stroke risk.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.360-0.420 -0.0600
REV25.900M28.265M2.365M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silk Road Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silk Road Medical (SILK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silk Road Medical's (SILK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Silk Road Medical (SILK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting SILK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silk Road Medical (SILK)?

A

The stock price for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) is $31.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silk Road Medical (SILK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silk Road Medical.

Q

When is Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) reporting earnings?

A

Silk Road Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Silk Road Medical (SILK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silk Road Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Silk Road Medical (SILK) operate in?

A

Silk Road Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.