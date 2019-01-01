ñol

Shoals Technologies Gr
(NASDAQ:SHLS)
15.65
0.71[4.75%]
At close: Jun 2
15.65
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.86 - 16.22
52 Week High/Low9.58 - 37.61
Open / Close15 / 15.65
Float / Outstanding91.3M / 112.4M
Vol / Avg.2.9M / 3M
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E144.13
50d Avg. Price14.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float91.3M

Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shoals Technologies Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$68M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$68M

Earnings Recap

Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shoals Technologies Gr missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $22.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shoals Technologies Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07 0.07 0.04
EPS Actual 0.01 0.07 0.09 0.05
Revenue Estimate 46.50M 61.64M 58.96M 43.47M
Revenue Actual 48.05M 59.84M 59.72M 45.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shoals Technologies Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Shoals Technologies Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) reporting earnings?
A

Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Shoals Technologies Gr’s (NASDAQ:SHLS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $38.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.