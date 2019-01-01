Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shoals Technologies Gr
Shoals Technologies Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: SHLS) was reported by Truist Securities on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting SHLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.24% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: SHLS) was provided by Truist Securities, and Shoals Technologies Gr maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shoals Technologies Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shoals Technologies Gr was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $16.00. The current price Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS) is trading at is $15.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.