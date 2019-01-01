QQQ
Range
2.72 - 3.11
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.72 - 9.65
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.79
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
339M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Sharecare Inc is a digital health company that helps people unify and manage all their health in one place. Its comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sharecare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sharecare (SHCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sharecare's (SHCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sharecare (SHCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SHCR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sharecare (SHCR)?

A

The stock price for Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR) is $3.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sharecare (SHCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharecare.

Q

When is Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) reporting earnings?

A

Sharecare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Sharecare (SHCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sharecare.

Q

What sector and industry does Sharecare (SHCR) operate in?

A

Sharecare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.