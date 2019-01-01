Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sharecare
The latest price target for Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR) was reported by BTIG on April 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting SHCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 216.96% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR) was provided by BTIG, and Sharecare maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sharecare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sharecare was filed on April 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sharecare (SHCR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $10.00. The current price Sharecare (SHCR) is trading at is $3.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
