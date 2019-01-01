Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$5.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$675.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sharp using advanced sorting and filters.
Sharp Questions & Answers
When is Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) reporting earnings?
Sharp (SHCAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sharp’s (OTCPK:SHCAY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.6B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.