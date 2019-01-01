Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sharp
Sharp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sharp (OTCPK: SHCAY) was reported by Jefferies on April 15, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.30 expecting SHCAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.47% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sharp (OTCPK: SHCAY) was provided by Jefferies, and Sharp downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sharp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sharp was filed on April 15, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 15, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sharp (SHCAY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $3.10 to $2.30. The current price Sharp (SHCAY) is trading at is $2.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
