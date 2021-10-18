 Skip to main content

Why Did Roku Shares Gain Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 4:12pm   Comments
Why Did Roku Shares Gain Today?
  • Sharp Corp (OTC: SHCAY) will sell smart televisions equipped with Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) streaming abilities in the U.S. from spring 2022, returning to the American consumer TV market after a six-year hiatus, Nikkei Asia reports.
  • As per 2020 data, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) leads the U.S. market with a 37% share by value, while LG Electronics Inc (OTC: LGEIY) (OTC: LGEJY) ranks second at 15%, followed by China's TCL at 9.7%.
  • Sharp aims to launch liquid crystal display TVs of 50 inch - 75- inch with superhigh-definition 4K display. 
  • Sharp will manufacture the sets at a Mexican plant run by Taiwanese parent Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF).
  • The TVs will sell with Roku's proprietary software installed under a partnership between the companies. The platform lets viewers watch shows on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Hulu, and other streaming services.
  • Brief Background: In 2016, Sharp stopped selling TVs directly in the Americas by reaching a brand licensing agreement with Chinese home electronics maker Hisense. Foxconn took ever Sharp in August 2016. In 2017, Sharp prosecuted Hisense in a U.S. court for allegedly damaging its brand. The parties mutually agreed to drop the case in 2018 and settle in 2019.
  • Price Action: ROKU shares closed higher by 6.19% at $344.46 on Monday.

