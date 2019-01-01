ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Shake Shack
(NYSE:SHAK)
48.4199
1.3499[2.87%]
Last update: 12:06PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low46.94 - 48.62
52 Week High/Low40.34 - 111.49
Open / Close47.61 / -
Float / Outstanding26.7M / 39.2M
Vol / Avg.206.9K / 926.9K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price57.42
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float26.7M

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shake Shack reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$203.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$203.4M

Earnings Recap

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shake Shack beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $48.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 0.05 0.04
Revenue Estimate 202.67M 197.44M 179.73M 160.95M
Revenue Actual 203.26M 193.90M 187.46M 155.28M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 0.05 0.04
Revenue Estimate 202.67M 197.44M 179.73M 160.95M
Revenue Actual 203.26M 193.90M 187.46M 155.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shake Shack using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Shake Shack Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reporting earnings?
A

Shake Shack (SHAK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Q
What were Shake Shack’s (NYSE:SHAK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $91.3M, which beat the estimate of $89.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.