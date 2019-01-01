Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shake Shack beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $48.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 0.05 0.04 Revenue Estimate 202.67M 197.44M 179.73M 160.95M Revenue Actual 203.26M 193.90M 187.46M 155.28M

