Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) was reported by Raymond James on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SHAK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) was provided by Raymond James, and Shake Shack upgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shake Shack, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shake Shack was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shake Shack (SHAK) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Shake Shack (SHAK) is trading at is $48.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
