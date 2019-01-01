Sigma Labs Inc is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. Its principal business activities include the development of its In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) suite of technologies and the commercialization of both its IPQA and materials-related suite of technologies, with its focus on the three-dimensional printing (3DP) industry. The company is engaged in a range of activities in which it seeks to commercialize technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation.