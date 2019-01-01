QQQ
Range
1.97 - 2.31
Vol / Avg.
55.3K/96.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.57 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
23.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
10.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Sigma Labs Inc is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. Its principal business activities include the development of its In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) suite of technologies and the commercialization of both its IPQA and materials-related suite of technologies, with its focus on the three-dimensional printing (3DP) industry. The company is engaged in a range of activities in which it seeks to commercialize technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation.

Sigma Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sigma Labs (SGLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sigma Labs's (SGLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sigma Labs (SGLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SGLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 163.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sigma Labs (SGLB)?

A

The stock price for Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) is $2.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sigma Labs (SGLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sigma Labs.

Q

When is Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) reporting earnings?

A

Sigma Labs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Sigma Labs (SGLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sigma Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sigma Labs (SGLB) operate in?

A

Sigma Labs is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.