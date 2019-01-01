QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
126.1K/156.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
30.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
632.9M
Outstanding
Sabre Gold Mines Corp formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp is a multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds the fully permitted Copperstone mine located in Arizona, the United States and the Brewery Creek mine located in Yukon, Canada both of which are former gold producers. It operates within the United States and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Sabre Gold Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sabre Gold Mines (OTCQB: SGLDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sabre Gold Mines's (SGLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sabre Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sabre Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF)?

A

The stock price for Sabre Gold Mines (OTCQB: SGLDF) is $0.04845 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:51:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sabre Gold Mines.

Q

When is Sabre Gold Mines (OTCQB:SGLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Sabre Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sabre Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF) operate in?

A

Sabre Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.