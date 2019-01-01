QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
6 - 6.23
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 12.62
Mkt Cap
761.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
122.3M
Outstanding
SGL Carbon makes and sells carbon- and graphite-based products and is organized into three segments: composites-fibers and materials; graphite materials and systems; and corporate. The graphite materials and systems segment sells coarse, fine-grain, and expanded graphite products for industrial application and machine components to the semiconductor, energy, chemicals, and automotive industries. The carbon fibers and materials segment sells carbon fiber-based products to the automotive, energy, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods industries. The company generates more than half of its revenue from the graphite materials and systems segment and earns most of its revenue in Europe.

SGL Carbon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SGL Carbon (SGLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SGL Carbon (OTCPK: SGLFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SGL Carbon's (SGLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SGL Carbon.

Q

What is the target price for SGL Carbon (SGLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SGL Carbon

Q

Current Stock Price for SGL Carbon (SGLFF)?

A

The stock price for SGL Carbon (OTCPK: SGLFF) is $6.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:24:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SGL Carbon (SGLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SGL Carbon.

Q

When is SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF) reporting earnings?

A

SGL Carbon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SGL Carbon (SGLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SGL Carbon.

Q

What sector and industry does SGL Carbon (SGLFF) operate in?

A

SGL Carbon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.