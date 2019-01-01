SGL Carbon makes and sells carbon- and graphite-based products and is organized into three segments: composites-fibers and materials; graphite materials and systems; and corporate. The graphite materials and systems segment sells coarse, fine-grain, and expanded graphite products for industrial application and machine components to the semiconductor, energy, chemicals, and automotive industries. The carbon fibers and materials segment sells carbon fiber-based products to the automotive, energy, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods industries. The company generates more than half of its revenue from the graphite materials and systems segment and earns most of its revenue in Europe.