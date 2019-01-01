|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SGL Carbon (OTCPK: SGLFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SGL Carbon.
There is no analysis for SGL Carbon
The stock price for SGL Carbon (OTCPK: SGLFF) is $6.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:24:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SGL Carbon.
SGL Carbon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SGL Carbon.
SGL Carbon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.