Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/151.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
730M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Sino Green Land Corporation is engaged in the wholesale distribution, marketing and sales of high-value fruits and vegetables to wholesale centers and supermarkets in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sino Green Land Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino Green Land (SGLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino Green Land (OTCPK: SGLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sino Green Land's (SGLA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino Green Land.

Q

What is the target price for Sino Green Land (SGLA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino Green Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino Green Land (SGLA)?

A

The stock price for Sino Green Land (OTCPK: SGLA) is $0.003 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:00:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino Green Land (SGLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino Green Land.

Q

When is Sino Green Land (OTCPK:SGLA) reporting earnings?

A

Sino Green Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino Green Land (SGLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino Green Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino Green Land (SGLA) operate in?

A

Sino Green Land is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.