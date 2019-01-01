Strauss Group Ltd is a food and beverage company that holds a portfolio of companies including Strauss Coffee B.V., which produces coffee, teas, and other complementary products, and provides coffee services to hotels, restaurants, cafes, and working places; Strauss Israel, which offers a variety of products such as dairies, snacks, and drinks to Israel food market; Strauss Water, which specializes in drinking water solutions; and PepsiCo-Strauss Fresh Dips and Spreads, which supplies vegetarian dips and fresh foods. Its geographical segments are Israel, North America, Brazil, and Europe & the Rest of the World, of which the company generates most of its revenue from Israel.