SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. It specializes in application-specific product development and support for customers in the enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. It operates in three primary product areas: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products which is the key revenue driver, and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions. Its product revenues are derived from the sale of memory modules, flash memory cards, computing products, and storage products; and service revenues are derived from procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, kitting and packaging services. The company has a presence in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.