Range
26.5 - 28.52
Vol / Avg.
694.1K/628.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.25 - 74.5
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
26.66
P/E
38.34
EPS
0.41
Shares
49.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. It specializes in application-specific product development and support for customers in the enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. It operates in three primary product areas: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products which is the key revenue driver, and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions. Its product revenues are derived from the sale of memory modules, flash memory cards, computing products, and storage products; and service revenues are derived from procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, kitting and packaging services. The company has a presence in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0002.160 0.1600
REV460.170M469.944M9.774M

SMART Glb Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SMART Glb Hldgs (SGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SMART Glb Hldgs's (SGH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SMART Glb Hldgs (SGH) stock?

A

The latest price target for SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting SGH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.24% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SMART Glb Hldgs (SGH)?

A

The stock price for SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) is $28.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SMART Glb Hldgs (SGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SMART Glb Hldgs.

Q

When is SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) reporting earnings?

A

SMART Glb Hldgs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.

Q

Is SMART Glb Hldgs (SGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SMART Glb Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does SMART Glb Hldgs (SGH) operate in?

A

SMART Glb Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.