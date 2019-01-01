|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.000
|2.160
|0.1600
|REV
|460.170M
|469.944M
|9.774M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SMART Glb Hldgs’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC), Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI).
The latest price target for SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting SGH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.24% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) is $28.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SMART Glb Hldgs.
SMART Glb Hldgs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SMART Glb Hldgs.
SMART Glb Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.