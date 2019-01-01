SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 5
EPS
$0.870
Quarterly Revenue
$449.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$449.2M
Earnings History
SMART Glb Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) reporting earnings?
SMART Glb Hldgs (SGH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 5, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were SMART Glb Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:SGH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $207M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
