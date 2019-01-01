QQQ
Range
0.62 - 0.85
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/334.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.48 - 2.02
Mkt Cap
24.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.64
P/E
-
EPS
-4.8
Shares
30.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Safe-T Group Ltd is a company engaged in the information security business. It controls and secures data exchange, preventing data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. The company offers security solutions to various industries such as financial, healthcare, government, manufacturing organizations, law firms and others. Geographically, the business presence of the group is seen in Israel, the USA and others.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.110 -0.0200
REV2.990M3.377M387.000K

Safe-T Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safe-T Gr (SFET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ: SFET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safe-T Gr's (SFET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Safe-T Gr (SFET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ: SFET) was reported by Dawson James on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SFET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 631.62% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Safe-T Gr (SFET)?

A

The stock price for Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ: SFET) is $0.8201 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safe-T Gr (SFET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safe-T Gr.

Q

When is Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) reporting earnings?

A

Safe-T Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Safe-T Gr (SFET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safe-T Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Safe-T Gr (SFET) operate in?

A

Safe-T Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.