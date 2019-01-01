Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Servisfirst Bancshares
Servisfirst Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) was reported by Seaport Global on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SFBS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE: SFBS) was provided by Seaport Global, and Servisfirst Bancshares initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Servisfirst Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Servisfirst Bancshares was filed on August 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) is trading at is $82.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
