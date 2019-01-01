Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $12.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.96 0.92 0.94 EPS Actual 1.03 0.96 0.92 0.95 Revenue Estimate 107.13M 104.27M 100.38M 101.75M Revenue Actual 108.52M 104.35M 104.27M 100.83M

