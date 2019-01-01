Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$130.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$130.8M
Earnings History
Vivid Seats Questions & Answers
When is Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) reporting earnings?
Vivid Seats (SEAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)?
The Actual EPS was $-44050.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vivid Seats’s (NASDAQ:SEAT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $139.5M, which beat the estimate of $91.7M.
