SSNB
(OTC:SDGB)
61.25
00
Last update: 11:34AM
15 minutes delayed

SSNB (OTC:SDGB), Dividends

SSNB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SSNB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.26

Last Dividend

Mar 12, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SSNB Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SSNB (SDGB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSNB. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on March 13, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own SSNB (SDGB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSNB (SDGB). The last dividend payout was on March 13, 2015 and was $0.26

Q
How much per share is the next SSNB (SDGB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSNB (SDGB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on March 13, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for SSNB (OTC:SDGB)?
A

SSNB has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SSNB (SDGB) was $0.26 and was paid out next on March 13, 2015.

