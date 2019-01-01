QQQ
Sundrug Co Ltd is a Japanese based company engaged in the operations and management of drugstores. Its activities are divided into business divisions including Drugstore business, Dispensing pharmacy business, and Discount store business. The company also offers necessities such as foods, cosmetics, household appliances, clothing items, car goods, sports and leisure goods, alcoholic beverages, kerosene through its discount store Direx.

Sundrug Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sundrug Co (SDGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sundrug Co (OTCPK: SDGCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sundrug Co's (SDGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sundrug Co.

Q

What is the target price for Sundrug Co (SDGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sundrug Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Sundrug Co (SDGCF)?

A

The stock price for Sundrug Co (OTCPK: SDGCF) is $25.35 last updated Today at 5:32:30 PM.

Q

Does Sundrug Co (SDGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sundrug Co.

Q

When is Sundrug Co (OTCPK:SDGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Sundrug Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sundrug Co (SDGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sundrug Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sundrug Co (SDGCF) operate in?

A

Sundrug Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.