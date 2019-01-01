QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.49%
52 Wk
1.6 - 1.6
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
4.5B
Outstanding
Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the exploration, mining, and smelting of gold mines. It is also engaged in the purification, processing, manufacturing, and distribution of precious metal, nonferrous metal products, and gold jewelry. The operating segments of the company are Gold Mining; Gold Refining and Investment Management. It derives key revenue from the Gold Refining segment which involves the production and sales of gold. The group operates in the PRC and Outside PRC, of which a majority of the revenue from the PRC.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shandong Gold Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shandong Gold Mining (SDGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shandong Gold Mining (OTCGM: SDGMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shandong Gold Mining's (SDGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shandong Gold Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Shandong Gold Mining (SDGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shandong Gold Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Shandong Gold Mining (SDGMF)?

A

The stock price for Shandong Gold Mining (OTCGM: SDGMF) is $1.6 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 20:10:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shandong Gold Mining (SDGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shandong Gold Mining.

Q

When is Shandong Gold Mining (OTCGM:SDGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Shandong Gold Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shandong Gold Mining (SDGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shandong Gold Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Shandong Gold Mining (SDGMF) operate in?

A

Shandong Gold Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.