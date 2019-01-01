Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the exploration, mining, and smelting of gold mines. It is also engaged in the purification, processing, manufacturing, and distribution of precious metal, nonferrous metal products, and gold jewelry. The operating segments of the company are Gold Mining; Gold Refining and Investment Management. It derives key revenue from the Gold Refining segment which involves the production and sales of gold. The group operates in the PRC and Outside PRC, of which a majority of the revenue from the PRC.