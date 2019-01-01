|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SmileDirectClub’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.30 expecting SDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.60% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) is $2.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SmileDirectClub.
SmileDirectClub’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SmileDirectClub.
SmileDirectClub is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.