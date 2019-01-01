QQQ
Range
1.97 - 2.22
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/8.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.76 - 12.82
Mkt Cap
264.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
119.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
SmileDirectClub Inc is engaged in the orthodontics business. It is mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel, and retainers. The company has one operating segment, aligner products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV127.710M

SmileDirectClub Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SmileDirectClub (SDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SmileDirectClub's (SDC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SmileDirectClub (SDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.30 expecting SDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.60% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SmileDirectClub (SDC)?

A

The stock price for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) is $2.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SmileDirectClub (SDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SmileDirectClub.

Q

When is SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) reporting earnings?

A

SmileDirectClub’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is SmileDirectClub (SDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SmileDirectClub.

Q

What sector and industry does SmileDirectClub (SDC) operate in?

A

SmileDirectClub is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.