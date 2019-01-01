Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Starbucks reported in-line EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $968.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Starbucks's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.99 0.77 0.53 EPS Actual 0.72 1 1.01 0.62 Revenue Estimate 7.97B 8.21B 7.24B 6.82B Revenue Actual 8.05B 8.15B 7.50B 6.67B

