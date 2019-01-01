QQQ
Range
3.83 - 4.27
Vol / Avg.
308.4K/374.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.77 - 63.41
Mkt Cap
148.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.86
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
35.1M
Outstanding
Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.

Silverback Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silverback Therapeutics's (SBTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silverback Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting SBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 491.02% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)?

A

The stock price for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX) is $4.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silverback Therapeutics.

Q

When is Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) reporting earnings?

A

Silverback Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silverback Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) operate in?

A

Silverback Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.