Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Companhia De Saneamento
Companhia De Saneamento Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SBS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Companhia De Saneamento initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Companhia De Saneamento, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Companhia De Saneamento was filed on November 14, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 14, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) is trading at is $9.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
