Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.9B
Earnings History
Companhia De Saneamento Questions & Answers
When is Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) reporting earnings?
Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Companhia De Saneamento’s (NYSE:SBS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $885.8M.
