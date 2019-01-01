Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting SBGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.11% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Sinclair Broadcast Group maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sinclair Broadcast Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sinclair Broadcast Group was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $28.00. The current price Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) is trading at is $23.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
