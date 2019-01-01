ñol

Sinclair Broadcast Group
(NASDAQ:SBGI)
23.91
00
At close: Jun 1
23.91
00
PreMarket: 4:37PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low21.81 - 35.69
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding37.9M / 70.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 815.7K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E0.78
50d Avg. Price24.73
Div / Yield1/4.18%
Payout Ratio2.79
EPS35.85
Total Float37.9M

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sinclair Broadcast Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.370

Quarterly Revenue

$1.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.3B

Earnings Recap

 

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sinclair Broadcast Group posted an EPS of $0.37.

Revenue was down $223.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.04 which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sinclair Broadcast Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.86 -4.47 -1.98
EPS Actual -0.99 0.52 -4.02 0.18
Revenue Estimate 1.56B 1.58B 1.59B 1.48B
Revenue Actual 1.48B 1.53B 1.61B 1.51B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sinclair Broadcast Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Sinclair Broadcast Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) reporting earnings?
A

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Q
What were Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $679.3M, which beat the estimate of $675.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.