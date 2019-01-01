Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Sinclair Broadcast Group posted an EPS of $0.37.

Revenue was down $223.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.04 which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sinclair Broadcast Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.86 -4.47 -1.98 EPS Actual -0.99 0.52 -4.02 0.18 Revenue Estimate 1.56B 1.58B 1.59B 1.48B Revenue Actual 1.48B 1.53B 1.61B 1.51B

