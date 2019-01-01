Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Seacoast Banking
Seacoast Banking Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) was reported by Raymond James on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting SBCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) was provided by Raymond James, and Seacoast Banking maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Seacoast Banking, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Seacoast Banking was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Seacoast Banking (SBCF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $37.00. The current price Seacoast Banking (SBCF) is trading at is $33.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.