Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.50 expecting SB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Safe Bulkers initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Safe Bulkers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Safe Bulkers was filed on September 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Safe Bulkers (SB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.50. The current price Safe Bulkers (SB) is trading at is $4.83, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
