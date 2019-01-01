ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Safe Bulkers
(NYSE:SB)
4.83
-0.02[-0.41%]
At close: Jun 1
4.85
0.0200[0.41%]
PreMarket: 6:40PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.98 - 5.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding72.7M / 121.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4M
Mkt Cap587.6M
P/E3.15
50d Avg. Price4.33
Div / Yield0.1/2.06%
Payout Ratio3.25
EPS0.28
Total Float72.7M

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Safe Bulkers reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$77.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$77.7M

Earnings Recap

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Safe Bulkers missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $15.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Safe Bulkers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.39 0.20 0.10
EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.31 0.14
Revenue Estimate 91.56M 87.01M 67.96M 57.90M
Revenue Actual 92.44M 92.49M 81.58M 62.52M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Safe Bulkers using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Safe Bulkers Questions & Answers

Q
When is Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) reporting earnings?
A

Safe Bulkers (SB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $-0.04.

Q
What were Safe Bulkers’s (NYSE:SB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $35M, which beat the estimate of $33.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.