Savencia SA is a producer of high value-added dairy products. The company produces consumers products such as cheese, butter and cream, for the retail market and foodservice professionals, as well as technical butters and specific dairy proteins for the food, dietetic and health industries under the brands Aperivrais de Saint Moret, Boursault, Elle & Vire, Bakony, Chavrie and Saladena, among many others. The company has operations in Europe, North and South America, Middle East and Asia.