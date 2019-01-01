QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.83/2.46%
52 Wk
74.5 - 90.6
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
17.4
Open
-
P/E
7.64
Shares
13.7M
Outstanding
Savencia SA is a producer of high value-added dairy products. The company produces consumers products such as cheese, butter and cream, for the retail market and foodservice professionals, as well as technical butters and specific dairy proteins for the food, dietetic and health industries under the brands Aperivrais de Saint Moret, Boursault, Elle & Vire, Bakony, Chavrie and Saladena, among many others. The company has operations in Europe, North and South America, Middle East and Asia.

Savencia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Savencia (BNGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Savencia (OTCPK: BNGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Savencia's (BNGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Savencia.

Q

What is the target price for Savencia (BNGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Savencia

Q

Current Stock Price for Savencia (BNGRF)?

A

The stock price for Savencia (OTCPK: BNGRF) is $74.5 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:48:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Savencia (BNGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Savencia.

Q

When is Savencia (OTCPK:BNGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Savencia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Savencia (BNGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Savencia.

Q

What sector and industry does Savencia (BNGRF) operate in?

A

Savencia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.