Sigma Additive (NASDAQ:SASI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$-0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$51.8K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$51.8K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sigma Additive using advanced sorting and filters.
Sigma Additive Questions & Answers
When is Sigma Additive (NASDAQ:SASI) reporting earnings?
Sigma Additive (SASI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sigma Additive (NASDAQ:SASI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sigma Additive’s (NASDAQ:SASI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $290.6K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
