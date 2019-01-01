S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for S&W Seed
The latest price target for S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) was reported by Lake Street on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting SANW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 372.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) was provided by Lake Street, and S&W Seed initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of S&W Seed, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for S&W Seed was filed on April 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest S&W Seed (SANW) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price S&W Seed (SANW) is trading at is $1.27, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
