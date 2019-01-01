Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $2.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvercrest Asset Mgmt's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.45 0.43 0.42 EPS Actual 0.58 0.44 0.45 0.42 Revenue Estimate 34.35M 35.56M 33.21M 31.80M Revenue Actual 33.80M 33.46M 33.10M 31.24M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.