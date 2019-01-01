ñol

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt
(NASDAQ:SAMG)
20.89
00
At close: Jun 1
19.91
-0.9800[-4.69%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.2 - 22.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 9.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 39.1K
Mkt Cap206.2M
P/E10.29
50d Avg. Price20.69
Div / Yield0.68/3.26%
Payout Ratio33
EPS0.77
Total Float8.8M

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.450

Quarterly Revenue

$33.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$33.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $2.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silvercrest Asset Mgmt's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.45 0.43 0.42
EPS Actual 0.58 0.44 0.45 0.42
Revenue Estimate 34.35M 35.56M 33.21M 31.80M
Revenue Actual 33.80M 33.46M 33.10M 31.24M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q
When is Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) reporting earnings?
A

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (SAMG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Q
What were Silvercrest Asset Mgmt’s (NASDAQ:SAMG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $22.1M, which missed the estimate of $22.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.