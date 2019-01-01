Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Boston Beer Co
Boston Beer Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) was reported by Cowen & Co. on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $375.00 expecting SAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.40% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Boston Beer Co maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Boston Beer Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Boston Beer Co was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Boston Beer Co (SAM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $500.00 to $375.00. The current price Boston Beer Co (SAM) is trading at is $345.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
