SAI.TECH Global
(NASDAQ:SAI)
5.25
0.03[0.57%]
At close: Jun 1
5.32
0.0700[1.33%]
After Hours: 8:07AM EDT
Day High/Low5.09 - 5.64
52 Week High/Low4.5 - 10.88
Open / Close5.45 / 5.25
Float / Outstanding- / 12.9M
Vol / Avg.69.6K / 83.9K
Mkt Cap67.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI), Dividends

SAI.TECH Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SAI.TECH Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.97%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

Oct 15, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SAI.TECH Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SAI.TECH Global (SAI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAI.TECH Global.

Q
What date did I need to own SAI.TECH Global (SAI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAI.TECH Global (SAI). The last dividend payout was on October 30, 2013 and was $0.28

Q
How much per share is the next SAI.TECH Global (SAI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAI.TECH Global (SAI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on October 30, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)?
A

The most current yield for SAI.TECH Global (SAI) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 28, 2013

