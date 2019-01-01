Safehold (NYSE:SAFE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Safehold
Safehold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) was reported by JP Morgan on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting SAFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.46% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) was provided by JP Morgan, and Safehold maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Safehold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Safehold was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Safehold (SAFE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $66.00 to $52.00. The current price Safehold (SAFE) is trading at is $45.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
