Trump-Linked SPAC Digital World Acquisition, Bone Biologics, Redwood Trust, Baidu, Tesla — Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. markets were mixed on the last day of trading in 2023. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 experienced gains, rising by 0.14% and 0.04% respectively, while the Nasdaq declined 0.03%. On Thursday, the Dow closed at 37,710, the S&P at 4,783.35, and the Nasdaq at 15,095.14.

Transitioning from the broader market, let’s focus on individual stocks that captured significant attention from retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC

Today, DWAC saw a decrease of 1.23%, closing at $17.73. The stock fluctuated between a high of $17.93 and a low of $17.57, with a 52-week range of $12.34 to $25.85. Amidst this performance, controversy surrounds the company as Maine’s Secretary of State removed Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot, a decision that could impact investor sentiment.

Bone Biologics Corp BBLG

BBLG’s stock surged by 29.03%, closing at $6.00. The day’s trading saw the stock reach a high of $10.56 and a low of $5.03, while its 52-week range is $2.91 to $96.10. The company’s shares traded higher despite no specific company news, influenced by market dynamics and its recent reverse stock split.

Redwood Trust, Inc. RWT

RWT experienced a modest gain of 0.40%, closing at $7.59. The stock’s intraday movement ranged from $7.48 to $7.61, with a 52-week range of $5.47 to $8.72. Financial health concerns persist as the company manages decreased earnings and adjusts its dividend payouts.

Baidu, Inc. BIDU

BIDU’s stock rose by 3.00%, ending the day at $117.82. It recorded an intraday high of $119.04 and a low of $116.80, with a 52-week range of $103.32 to $160.88. The stock’s performance is partly attributed to China’s central bank’s financial aid and the success of Baidu’s Ernie Bot.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock declined by 3.16%, closing at $253.18. The stock’s high and low for the day were $265.13 and $252.71, respectively, with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $299.29. Rumors of Tesla’s expansion into India and a potential new manufacturing facility are in focus.

