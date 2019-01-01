QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
393.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP focuses on exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the deep waters of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The company's assets include Leviathan reservoir and Royee.

Ratio Oil Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ratio Oil Exploration (RTEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ratio Oil Exploration (OTC: RTEXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ratio Oil Exploration's (RTEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ratio Oil Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Ratio Oil Exploration (RTEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ratio Oil Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Ratio Oil Exploration (RTEXF)?

A

The stock price for Ratio Oil Exploration (OTC: RTEXF) is $0.35 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 17:15:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ratio Oil Exploration (RTEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ratio Oil Exploration.

Q

When is Ratio Oil Exploration (OTC:RTEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Ratio Oil Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ratio Oil Exploration (RTEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ratio Oil Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Ratio Oil Exploration (RTEXF) operate in?

A

Ratio Oil Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.