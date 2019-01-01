Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences
Reshape Lifesciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.65 expecting RSLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 429.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and Reshape Lifesciences maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reshape Lifesciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reshape Lifesciences was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.50 to $4.65. The current price Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) is trading at is $0.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
