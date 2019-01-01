Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Republic Services beat estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $373.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Republic Services's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.05 0.94 0.85 EPS Actual 1.02 1.11 1.09 0.93 Revenue Estimate 2.87B 2.84B 2.70B 2.62B Revenue Actual 2.95B 2.93B 2.81B 2.60B

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.05 0.94 0.85 EPS Actual 1.02 1.11 1.09 0.93 Revenue Estimate 2.87B 2.84B 2.70B 2.62B Revenue Actual 2.95B 2.93B 2.81B 2.60B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.