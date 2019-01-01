Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Republic Services
Republic Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) was reported by B of A Securities on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $150.00 expecting RSG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.70% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) was provided by B of A Securities, and Republic Services upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Republic Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Republic Services was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Republic Services (RSG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $150.00. The current price Republic Services (RSG) is trading at is $134.29, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
