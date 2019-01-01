Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Red River Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Red River Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|1.03
|1.02
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.12
|1.13
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|18.05M
|17.71M
|16.85M
|18.00M
|Revenue Actual
|24.45M
|23.75M
|23.65M
|24.37M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Red River Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.
Red River Bancshares Questions & Answers
Red River Bancshares (RRBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.78, which missed the estimate of $0.89.
The Actual Revenue was $19.8M, which beat the estimate of $16.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.