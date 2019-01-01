ñol

Red River Bancshares
(NASDAQ:RRBI)
53.01
-0.65[-1.21%]
At close: Jun 10
53.66
0.6500[1.23%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low53.01 - 53.01
52 Week High/Low46.93 - 57.73
Open / Close53.01 / 53.01
Float / Outstanding4.3M / 7.2M
Vol / Avg.1.6K / 7.5K
Mkt Cap380.4M
P/E11.94
50d Avg. Price52.93
Div / Yield0.28/0.53%
Payout Ratio6.31
EPS1.03
Total Float4.3M

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Red River Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$1.030

Quarterly Revenue

$23.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$23M

Earnings Recap

 

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red River Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red River Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.97 1.03 1.02 0.91
EPS Actual 1.17 1.12 1.13 1.10
Revenue Estimate 18.05M 17.71M 16.85M 18.00M
Revenue Actual 24.45M 23.75M 23.65M 24.37M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Red River Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Red River Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) reporting earnings?
A

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.78, which missed the estimate of $0.89.

Q
What were Red River Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:RRBI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $19.8M, which beat the estimate of $16.1M.

