Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red River Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red River Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.03 1.02 0.91 EPS Actual 1.17 1.12 1.13 1.10 Revenue Estimate 18.05M 17.71M 16.85M 18.00M Revenue Actual 24.45M 23.75M 23.65M 24.37M

