Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Red River Bancshares
Red River Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $56.00 expecting RRBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.73% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Red River Bancshares maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Red River Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Red River Bancshares was filed on February 3, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 3, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Red River Bancshares (RRBI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $54.00 to $56.00. The current price Red River Bancshares (RRBI) is trading at is $53.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.