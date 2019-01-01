Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Repare Therapeutics
The latest price target for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting RPTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 189.41% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Repare Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Repare Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Repare Therapeutics was filed on June 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $54.00 to $38.00. The current price Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) is trading at is $13.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
