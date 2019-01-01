RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RPT Realty
RPT Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting RPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) was provided by Raymond James, and RPT Realty maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RPT Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RPT Realty was filed on February 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RPT Realty (RPT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $15.00. The current price RPT Realty (RPT) is trading at is $11.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
